Powerball Winning Numbers For May 14, 2022: Jackpot $83 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached $83 Million, with a cash option of $47.6 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 14, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

These are the Powerball winning numbers for May 14, 2022;

6 – 40 – 41 – 45 – 52 and Powerball 9

Powerplay was 3x

Each week, there are now three chances to win the Powerball – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $112 million with a cash option of $57 million.