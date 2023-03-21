Powerball Winning Numbers For March 20, 2023: Jackpot $86 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

According to the Mega Millions website , the Mega Millions jackpot is $272 million with a cash option of $146.5 Million after a Massachusetts lottery player won the $20 million jackpot on Tuesday.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday Drawing, March 20, Jackpot has a $86 Million Jackpot , with a cash option of $46.3 Million , according to the Powerball website .

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers ; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

On March 18, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

14 – 20 – 30 – 54 – 69 and Powerball 11

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Saturday; The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, March 18, Jackpot was a $78 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $41.1 Million, according to the Powerball website.

A lottery player in Virginia just won the $162.6 million jackpot on March 4.

The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

