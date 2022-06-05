Powerball Winning Numbers For June 4, 2022: Jackpot $184 million

Table of Contents
(CTN News) –Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winner numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 4, 2022 drawing has reached $184 Million, with a cash option oF $109.3 Million.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!
Powerball Winning Numbers For June 4, 2022
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, June 4, 2022:
14 – 16 – 36 – 52 – 60 and Powerball 16
Powerplay was 3x
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 4, 2022 drawing has a $184 Million Jackpot, with a cash option oF $109.3 Million.
Each week, there are three chances to win the Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $184 million with a cash option of $109.9 million.
Powerball Previous Winning Numbers
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, June 1, 2022:
11 – 41 – 56 – 57 – 63 and Powerball 2
Powerplay was 2x
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s Jun 1, 2022 drawing has a $168 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $99.8 Million.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas