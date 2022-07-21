Powerball Winning Numbers For July 20, 2022: Jackpot $101 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s July 20, 2022 drawing has reached $101 Million, with a cash option of $58.7 Million
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Must Read: Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $630M After No One Wins Top Prize Of $555M
Powerball Winning Numbers For July 20, 2022
The Powerball winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Wait a while for the final results. Powerball results were announced on July 18, 2022, at the usual time.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On July 18, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
14 – 34 – 36 – 50 – 58 and Powerball 05
Powerplay was 3x
As of July 21, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $101 Million USD as well.
Top 7 Powerball Jackpots
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
Related CTN News: