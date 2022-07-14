28.8 C
Bangkok
type here...
Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 13, 2022: Jackpot $66 Million

By Arsi Mughal
0
Powerball Winning Numbers For July 13, 2022 Jackpot $66 Million
Powerball Winning Numbers For July 13, 2022 Jackpot $66 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s July 13, 2022 drawing has reached $66 Million, with a cash option of $37.5 Million

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For July 11, 2022: Jackpot $56 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 13, 2022

Are You having Luck Today?

Here are the Powerball Winning Numbers:

 

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s July 13, 2022 drawing has a $66 Million Prize, with a cash option of $37.5 Million,

Top 7 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

Related CTN News:

Mega Millions Result For July 8, 2022: Jackpot $410 Million
What Is Powerball? What’s The Best Way To Win The Powerball Lottery?
Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #386 For July 10, 2022
Previous articleWatch Thailand’s ‘Supermoon’, Even In The Rain
learn spanish online
Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks