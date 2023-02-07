Powerball Winning Numbers For February 6, 2023: Jackpot $747 Million

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

5 – 11 – 22 – 23 – 69 and Powerball 7 Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday Drawing, February 6, Jackpot has a $747 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $403.1 Million, according to the Powerball website.

The jackpot will be the sixth-biggest Powerball jackpot and the 9th-biggest in U.S. history.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is $31 million with a cash option of $16.6 Million after a Massachusetts lottery player won the $20 million jackpot on Tuesday.