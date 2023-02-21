Powerball Winning Numbers For February 20, 2023: Jackpot $87 Million

The Powerball jackpot for February 20, 2023, drawing has an $87 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $44.6 Million, after the lottery was just won on Feb 6, when a lottery player in Washington won a $754.6 jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT