Powerball Winning Numbers For August 13, 2022: Jackpot $48 Million

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s August 13, 2022 drawing has reached $48 Million, with a cash option of $28.2 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 12, 2022: Jackpot $65 Million