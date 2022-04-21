Powerball Winning Numbers For April 20, 2022: USA Results

(CTN News) – [Powerball results for April 20, 2022, Powerball numbers for April 20, 2022 tonight jackpot winner Powerball results for last night]
Powerball is a multi-state lottery game played in the US every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET Powerball is one of the two biggest lottery games in the US. The Powerball lottery is held across 45 states of America, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In accordance with an agreement with lobbyists and US corporations, a non-profit organization conducts the lottery. After a Jackpot is won, the prize for the lottery resets to $20 million. Playing the Powerball lottery is as easy as playing other lottery games.
Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 18, 2022: Who Will Win $348 Million?
Winning numbers for Powerball April 20, 2022, Lottery USA
The winning Lottery numbers will be announced at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Powerball 04/20/2022 winning numbers are NUMBERS with POWERPLAYX power play. On the Powerball Winners page, you can see who won the Powerball jackpot for today’s Draw. After you match the winning numbers, you can claim your prize money online or at the registered lottery office, depending on where you purchased your lottery ticket.
If you don’t see numbers here then Click on Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers,/reload the page to see the latest result on CTN News
Date:- Wednesday, 4/20/22
Numbers:- NUMBERS
Power Play:- POWERPLAYX
Double Play Numbers ($10 Million):- PBUSDPNMBRS
Powerball lottery previous winning numbers and Winners
The last lottery draw was held on Monday at its usual time.
The last Powerball drawing took place on April 18, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. ET. With the 2X Power play, the winning numbers were 08, 33, 55, 59, 62, and 18. In addition, the Double Play numbers were 17, 29, 66, 65, 12, 07. A $348 million jackpot was estimated for this lottery. On April 20, 2022, the Jackpot prize is estimated at $370 million.
Visit the Powerball Winners page to see how many people won at least some prizes in previous Powerball drawings.
How to Play Powerball
- Every Monday, Wednesday Saturday, Powerball and Powerball Plus lotteries are held.
- They are both easy to play. Each board or play costs R 5.
- The Powerball lottery requires you to pick five main numbers from a series of one to 45 numbers.
- Next, choose one Powerball number from a range of one to 20.
- Your prize depends on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. You will also win more if your Powerball number matches the winning Powerball number. Matching all five main numbers as well as the Powerball number will win the top prize.
Powerball Plus is exactly the same as the Powerball lottery
The winning winner must also purchase an additional R 2.5 with the Powerball Plus board ticket in order to play the Powerball Plus lottery. Its price is generally lower than that of the Powerball lottery.