Powerball Winning Numbers For November 7, 2022 delayed due to Technical issue

(CTN News) – Officials say the Powerball Winning Numbers drawing for Monday, November 7, has been delayed.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $1.9 billion, breaking United States lottery records. It’s the biggest Powerball jackpot and lottery jackpot ever.

“a participating lottery needed extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that all 48 lotteries must meet before a drawing can occur.”

Powerball’s cash option of Nov. 7 is $929.1 million.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Powerball winning numbers

A technical issue prevents lottery officials from releasing the winning numbers from the drawing on Monday, November 7. Check Powerball.com when the winning numbers are released.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

You can check later to see if there are any winning tickets from this Powerball drawing on November 7.

Detroit sold a $1 million ticket from Saturday’s drawing.

Cristy David of Waterford won $70 million in a Powerball jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

Michigan’s biggest jackpot prize was won in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club with a $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot? Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992: $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

More in: Powerball