Powerball Numbers May 23, 2022: $125 Million Jackpot Winner

As of this week’s Powerball drawing held on Wednesday, May 23rd, the estimated jackpot for the drawing was $125 million dollars, or a cash prize of $73.4 million.

As of now, the Powerball numbers have just been released, so please check your tickets before you make a purchase, so you can verify the sequence on your ticket. We wish you luck.

In the end, the winning numbers were: 42, 37, 33, 01, and 39. Powerball number 26 was the final number.

There was a multiplier digit of 2X for the Power Play.

Congratulations on winning the grand prize, we hope you are the winner

How to play Powerball?

With each rollover of the multi-million jackpot, the jackpot continues to grow. Tickets for each rollover cost just $2 or $3, depending on whether you choose to participate.

There are four different types of Powerball tickets you can choose from: Powerball L with Power Play and Double Play costs $2, Powerball L with Power Play costs $3, and Powerball L with Double Play costs $3. If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can buy a $4 ticket by combining both Powerball L and Power Play.

Purchase your ticket with a retailer

Each ticket has five panels ranging from ranges A to E, which allows you to pay five times one for each panel on the ticket.

1. In the upper play area, you are able to select up to five numbers from 1 to 69. There is also the option to select the Quick Pick box and let the terminal select the numbers for you.

2. Secondly, choose your Powerball number in the lower portion of the screen from 1 through 26

3. In another additional drawing after the Powerball drawing, you may also win a cash prize if you use the same numbers on your ticket. If you checked the Double Play box on your ticket, you would also qualify. You would need to pay an extra $1 for Double Play.

4. Make sure that the Power Play box is selected so that you can multiply your non-jackpot winnings. You will only have to pay $1 more for this feature.

5. You can play the same numbers for more than one draw if you select a number of draws under the Advance Play option or if you mention to the retailer the number of draws you wish to play in advance.

6. In order to qualify to receive two $2 Powerball tickets, two $2 State Lottery tickets, and two $2 Mega Millions Quick Pick tickets for the next draw, you need to mark the Jackpot Combo box.

7. Be sure to review all of your selections carefully once the numbers for the draw have been drawn. There is no way to cancel Powerball tickets once they have been purchased.

8. Make sure you give the cashier your completed play slips and the payment. You will be given a ticket with your numbers, the date(s) of the drawing, the add-ons you have selected (Power Play or Double Play), and any add-on features you have selected (Power Play or Triple Play).

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 11:59 p.m. ET is the time of the Drawings.

In addition to that, there is also one last opportunity to purchase tickets on the night of the drawing, at 10:00 p.m., ET.