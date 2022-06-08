Powerball Next Drawing On Wed, Jun 8, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $210 Million

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Must Read: Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #353 For June 7, 2022

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 6, 2022

2 – 10 – 35 – 44 – 46 and Powerball 4

Power Play 2x.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s Jun 6, 2022 drawing has a $198 Million Jackpot, with a cash option oF $114.4 Million.

Each week, there are three chances to win the Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $189 million with a cash option of $108.9 Million.

Powerball Previous Winning Numbers

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, June 4, 2022:

14 – 16 – 36 – 52 – 60 and Powerball 16

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 4, 2022 drawing has a $184 Million Jackpot, with a cash option oF $109.3 Million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots