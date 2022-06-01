Powerball Next Drawing On Wed, Jun 1, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $168 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s Jun 1, 2022 drawing has reached $168 Million, with a cash option of $99.8 Million

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 30, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, May 30, 2022:

27 – 28- 51 – 68 – 69 and Powerball 22

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has a $157 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $93.2 Million.

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot for Mega Millions is $170 million with a cash option of $100.8 million.