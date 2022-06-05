Powerball Next Drawing On Sat, Jun 4, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $184 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 4, 2022 drawing has reached $184 Million, with a cash option oF $109.3 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 1, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, June 1, 2022:

11 – 41 – 56 – 57 – 63 and Powerball 2

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s Jun 1, 2022 drawing has a $168 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $99.8 Million.

Each week, there are three chances to win the Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $189 million with a cash option of $109.9 million.

Powerball Previous Winning Numbers

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, May 30, 2022:

27 – 28- 51 – 68 – 69 and Powerball 22

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing was a $157 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $93.2 Million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots