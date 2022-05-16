29.4 C
Bangkok
type here...
Powerball

Powerball Next Drawing On Mon, May 16, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $90 Million

By Arsi Mughal
0
2
Powerball Next Drawing On Mon, May 16, 2022 Jackpot Reaches $90 Million
Powerball Next Drawing On Mon, May 16, 2022 Jackpot Reaches $90 Million

Must read

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has reached $90 Million, with a cash option of $52.6 Million

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Must Read: Mega Millions Next Drawing On Tue, May 17, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $112 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 14, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

These are the Powerball winning numbers for May 14, 2022;

6 – 40 – 41 – 45 – 52 and Powerball 9

Powerplay was 3x

There was a Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has $83 Million, with a cash option of $47.6 Million.

Each week, there are now three chances to win the Powerball – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $112 million with a cash option of $57 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

Related CTN News:

Mega Millions Next Drawing On Tue, May 17, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $112 Million
Wordle #330 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 15, 2022
Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #79 Daily Song May 15, 2022
Previous articleChina Witnesses Rise In COVID-19 Numbers With Shanghai Reporting Over 190 New Cases
Next articleJason Momoa Is Reportedly Dating Eiza Gonzalez After Divorce From Lisa Bonet

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks