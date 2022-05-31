Powerball May 30, 2022: Winner of $157 Million Jackpot

In Wednesday’s drawing of the Powerball jackpot, no winner was chosen. Thus, after midnight EDT tonight, at 10:59 p.m. EST, you will once again have the chance to win a million-dollar prize.

The Powerball has now grown to a value of $157 million, but the winnings will only amount to $93.2 million in cash. There is only one day left, Wednesday, May 30th at 10:59 pm EDT, where you can enter for a chance to win a prize.

There are no Powerball machines in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. Those living in the remaining 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands of the United States can participate in this project.

Powerball Winning numbers for May 30th, 2022

We’ve just released the Powerball numbers. Don’t forget to check your tickets so that you can verify the sequence of numbers with your tickets. We wish you the best of luck!

The winning numbers are: 27 28 51 68, and 69

The Powerball was: 22

The Power Play multiplier digit was 2X

If you are the grand prize winner, we hope that you will be able to enjoy your prize!

How to play Powerball?

If you play multiple times, the multimillion-dollar jackpot grows even larger, and each ticket costs only $2 or $3, depending on whether you want to play more than once.

In order to participate in the Powerball game, prices are as follows: $2 per play for Powerball and Power Play, $3 per play for Powerball and Power Play, and $4 per play for Powerball + Power Play and Double Play.

A retailer is a right place to buy your ticket. It is possible for you to pay a maximum of five times for each panel with each ticket, which includes five panels ranging from A to E.

Activate the top play area and select five numbers from 1 to 69 that you would like to play. You can let the terminal pick the numbers for you using the Quick Pick option. There are 26 Powerball numbers available for you to choose from in the lower play area. By using the same numbers on your Powerball ticket and checking the Double Playbox, you can win a cash prize in another Powerball drawing after the initial drawing. Playing Double Play costs only one dollar more per play than the regular Powerball. You can multiply the non-jackpot prize if you choose the Power Playbox. You will only have to pay $1 more every time you play. The number of times that you would like to select the same numbers in multiple draws can be selected by selecting multiple draws under the Advance Play section. You can also tell the retailer how many draws you would like to take part inin.f you check the Jackpot Combo box on the following draws, you will receive a $2 Powerball, $2 State Lotto, and $2 Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket. Make sure you double-check your choices once you receive your draw numbers. There are no refunds on Powerball tickets. Pay the cashier with the completed play slip and payment. In return, he will be printing a ticket with your chosen numbers, the draw date(s) you have chosen, and if you have chosen any add-on features (Power Play and/or Double Play).

The drawings will be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.