Powerball Jackpot Worth $747 Million Won By Washington Player

(CTN NEWS) – Monday night, a Washington state resident won a $747 million Powerball jackpot despite steep odds.

There were five winning numbers: 05, 11, 22, 23, 69, and a Powerball of 7.

According to lottery officials, a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6 million.

For an annuity payout, the full jackpot is paid in one partial payment immediately, followed by annual payments that increase by 5% over 29 years. It is also possible for the winner to opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

According to Powerball, both prizes are before taxes.

According to the lottery game’s website, the jackpot for the next drawing on Thursday has dropped to $20 million.

The Powerball jackpot was won for the first time since Nov. 19, 2022, on Monday night. Due to that winless streak, the prize grew into the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

Compared to earlier jackpots, when interest rates were lower, annuity payments increased as a result of higher interest rates. Most winners prefer cash prizes.

Its odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to attract more players with big prizes. In January, a Maine player won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize; in November, a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Both prizes have not been claimed.

There are 45 states where Powerball is played, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On February 1, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

31 – 43 – 58 – 59 – 66 and Powerball 9 Powerplay was 2x The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Wednesday; The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, February 1, Jackpot has a $653 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $350.5 Million, according to the Powerball website. The Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the lottery began in 1992:

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

