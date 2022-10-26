Powerball Jackpot Reaches $700M For October 26, 5th Largest Jackpot in Game’s History

(CTN News) – Due to ticket sales surpassing estimates due to the excitement around the Powerball prize, the jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, October 26, is now the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot for October 26, 2022, 2022 drawing has reached $700Million, with a cash option of $335.7 Million., according to Powerball’s announcement on Tuesday.

Just hours after lottery officials revealed that no one had won Monday night’s $637 million top prize, the jackpot increased, pushing the first estimate for Wednesday’s jackpot to $680 million.

The prize might increase further if sales continue to exceed estimates, but it would need to reach $731.1 million or more to overtake the third-largest Powerball payout.

The latest jackpot has surpassed the $632.6 million jackpot divided between players in Wisconsin and California on January 5 to become the highest Powerball payout of the year.

Since no one has won the Powerball jackpot in 35 draws, the current grand prize is quite lucrative. The most recent winner was on August 3.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 24, 2022 Are You Having a Lucky Today? Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today: 18 – 23 – 35 – 45 – 54 and Powerball 16 Powerplay was 4x The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s October 24, 2022, drawing has a $625 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $299.8 Million. In the United States, it’s the 13th biggest lottery jackpot and the eighth biggest Powerball jackpot. Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $45 million with a cash option of $21.4 Million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On October 22, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were: