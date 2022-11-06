The Powerball Jackpot Worth World-Record $1.6 Billion in Saturday Night Drawing

(CTN News) – According to lottery authorities, the anticipated $1.6 billion jackpot for the U.S. Powerball game chosen on Saturday night surpasses the previous global record established in 2016.

Since August 3, no one has won the jackpot, enabling the reward money to soar and driving brisk business at gas stations and newsstands around the country where people may purchase Powerball tickets for $2 each.

According to lottery authorities, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a lesser reward. A player must predict all six fortunate numbers to win the huge prize, including the last “Powerball.”

A lump sum cash prize or an annuity with 30 progressive instalments spread over 29 years are both options for winners. Both federal and local taxes are due on both kinds of gains.

There will be a drawing at 10:50 p.m. EDT in Tallahassee, the state capital of Florida, on Saturday (0250 GMT on Sunday). The victory on August 3 will be the 40th Powerball drawing.

On October 4, 2021, a California ticket purchaser won a $699.8 million jackpot after 41 draws, ending the lottery’s longest streak.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 2, 2022 Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For November Night: 02 – 11 – 22 – 35 – 60 and Powerball 23 Powerplay was 2x The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, November 2, 2022, drawing was a $1.247 billion Jackpot, with a cash option of $620.4 Million. In the United States, it's the 2nd biggest lottery jackpot and the third-largest Powerball Jackpot in U.S History. Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $154 million with a cash option of $74.7 Million.