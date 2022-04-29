34.1 C
Bangkok
type here...
PowerballTrending News

$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Terre Haute

By Arsi Mughal
0
0
$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Terre Haute
$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Terre Haute

Must read

(CTN News) – Have you bought a Powerball ticket in Terre Haute? Check your numbers, you could be $50,000 richer.

An official with the Hoosier Lottery has confirmed that a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kroger on US 41 on the city’s south side. The Powerball ticket matched four out of five possible numbers and matched the Powerball.

Powerball Winning Numbers Were April 27, 2022

In Wednesday’s drawing, the Powerball winning numbers were 11-36-61-62-68, with the Powerball being 4.

According to the Powerball website, the estimated jackpot was $454 Million, with a cash option of $271.9 million.

Every week, there are three chances to win the Powerball – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Related: $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Indiana

At the same Kroger in Greenfield, Indiana, a $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold as well.

Officials from the lottery say winning Powerball ticket holders should make sure their tickets are kept in a secure place. To claim your prize, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 or speak with a financial adviser.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

Related CTN News:

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For April 26, 2022: Jackpot $31 Million
FF Reward | Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 29, 2022
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Title Revealed at CinemaCon
Previous articleWatch The 1st Solar Eclipse Online In April 2022

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks