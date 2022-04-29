$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Terre Haute

(CTN News) – Have you bought a Powerball ticket in Terre Haute? Check your numbers, you could be $50,000 richer.

An official with the Hoosier Lottery has confirmed that a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kroger on US 41 on the city’s south side. The Powerball ticket matched four out of five possible numbers and matched the Powerball.

Powerball Winning Numbers Were April 27, 2022

In Wednesday’s drawing, the Powerball winning numbers were 11-36-61-62-68, with the Powerball being 4.

According to the Powerball website, the estimated jackpot was $454 Million, with a cash option of $271.9 million.

Every week, there are three chances to win the Powerball – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

At the same Kroger in Greenfield, Indiana, a $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold as well.

Officials from the lottery say winning Powerball ticket holders should make sure their tickets are kept in a secure place. To claim your prize, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 or speak with a financial adviser.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

$590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

$587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri

$564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

