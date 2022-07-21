1 Lucky Powerball Player Wins Nearly R100M

(CTN News) – The winner of Tuesday’s PowerBall draw was a lucky PowerBall player who awoke on Wednesday morning to find out that he had won just shy of R100 million.

In total, the lucky winner, whose identity is yet to be revealed, has won a total jackpot of R99,983,308.10.

It was the winner who matched all five numbers and the PowerBall from the draw. The PowerBall winning numbers were: 14, 18, 29, 46, 47 and the PowerBall was 16. Powerball Website.

Despite the fact that it is a large win, it does not make the top 10 list of the largest jackpots won in South Africa.

A Cape Town man claimed the biggest jackpot ever seen in the history of the game in 2019, when he claimed an amount of R232,131,750.69. It is estimated that the ticket cost him R22.50 to purchase.

Taking second place was R158 million won by a player on 27 July 2021, which was the second-biggest win of all time. A resident of the North West province won.

South Africa’s third-biggest PowerBall win occurred in July 2020, when a KwaZulu-Natal man won R153,466,150.39.

PowerBall’s tenth-largest jackpot in SA was R110 million.

