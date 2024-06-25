UK General Elections: Major Political Parties and Their Manifestos

UK General Elections: Following the announcement of snap elections by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 22, the United Kingdom will go to the polls on July 4.

As part of the election campaign for the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK Parliament, all parties released manifestos outlining their positions on a variety of issues, including the economy, the National Health Service (NHS), immigration and the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

UK general elections were held in December 2019 when Boris Johnson led the ruling Conservative Party back to power. Upon Sunak’s announcement on May 30, parliament was dissolved and the country was placed under a purdah period, during which civil servants and local governments are prohibited from making announcements about new initiatives or plans that might be considered advantageous to one particular political party. It is important to note, however, that Purdah does not prohibit political candidates from canvassing for votes.

In the run-up to the UK general elections, these are the major political parties – and their promises:

Conservatives

Informally known as the Conservative and Unionist Party or The Tories

Political alignment: centre-right to right

Formed in: 1834

Manifesto: By 2029-2030, we will reduce borrowing and debt, and reduce taxes by 17.2 billion pounds ($22 billion). Spending on the NHS should be increased above inflation and 92,000 additional nurses and 28,000 additional doctors should be recruited. It is recommended that defence expenditures be increased to 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Ensure that post-Brexit relationships in Europe are strengthened. Ensure that there is a binding cap on legal migration and deport asylum seekers arriving by irregular means

Current leader: Rishi Sunak

In power since: 2010 (first five years in coalition with the Liberal Democrats), following David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Seats in House of Commons in outgoing parliament: 344

Support in latest polls: YouGov, the British company that monitors public opinion and data, reported on June 18 that twenty percent of respondents intend to vote Conservative. In 2019, the Conservative Party received 43 percent of the popular vote.

Labour

Political alignment: centre-left

Formed in: 1900

Manifesto: Introduce a new industrial strategy that emphasizes wealth creation rather than tax increases. Reducing NHS waiting times by adding 40,000 appointments per week, and doubling the number of cancer scanners. Asylum seekers should not be sent to Rwanda as the government plans. Instead, border security should be tightened and relationships with Europe should be improved.

Current leader: Keir Starmer

Last in power: 1997 to 2010 under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Seats in House of Commons in outgoing parliament: 205

Support in latest polls: 36 percent. In 2019, the party received 32 percent of the vote.

Liberal Democrats

Political alignment: centre to centre-left

Formed in: Founded in 1859, the Liberal Party was a powerful force throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries. The Social Democratic Party was founded in 1988 as a combination of the Liberal Party and the Social Democratic Party

Manifesto: Enhance the relationship with the European Union. The focus should be on renewable energy. Physicians should be hired in greater numbers and care workers should be paid more. Spend at least 2.5 percent of GDP on defence. Ensure that the Rwanda scheme is scrapped and that the ban on asylum seekers working is lifted. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, and place a mental health professional in every school.

Current leader: Ed Davey

In power: From 2010 to 2015, as part of a coalition with the Conservatives under Prime Minister David Cameron and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, then leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Seats in House of Commons in outgoing parliament: 15

Support in latest polls: 14 percent. In 2019, the party won 12 percent of the vote.

Greens

Political alignment: left-wing eco-politics

Formed in: 1990

Manifesto: Bring railways, water and energy companies under state control. Increase the NHS budget. Cancel Trident, the UK’s nuclear deterrent program. Rejoin the EU, stop new fossil fuel extraction and rely on wind and solar power. Encourage migrants to settle down and eliminate minimum income requirements for spouses of work visa holders. Scrap university undergraduate fees.

Current leaders: Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay

Seats in House of Commons in outgoing parliament: one

Support in latest polls: 7 percent — a historic high. The party won 1 percent of the vote in 2019.

Reform UK

Political alignment: right wing

Formed in: 2019 (as Brexit Party)

Manifesto [or a contract with voters, as the party calls it]: Removing bureaucracy by scrapping employment laws that make it difficult for employers to hire and fire employees will expedite infrastructure projects. Recruit 30,000 new army staff and increase defence spending. Cut property taxes, offer tax relief on private health care, offer tax relief on front-line NHS and social care staff. Reduce taxes on purchasing real estate. Remove more than 6,700 EU regulations that the UK retained after Brexit. Ban “transgender ideology” in schools. Detain and deport undocumented immigrants.

Current leader: Nigel Farage

Seats in House of Commons in outgoing parliament: one

Support in latest polls: 18 percent. The Brexit Party won 2 percent of the vote in 2019.

Scottish National Party

Political alignment: centre-left

Formed in: 1934

Manifesto: Obtain independence from the United Kingdom by protecting the NHS from privatisation and austerity, increasing investment in hospitals, schools, rail and road infrastructure, scraping Trident, increasing maternity pay, rejoining the European Union, and canceling the Rwandan program. Call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Current leader: John Swinney

Seats in House of Commons in previous parliament: 43

Support in latest polls: 3 percent. It won 4 percent of the vote in 2019.

Plaid Cymru

Political alignment: Centre-left to left wing

Formed in: 1925

Manifesto: Establish fair funding for Wales. Recruit 500 more general physicians. Raise child benefit payments by 20 pounds ($25) per week. Rejoin the EU and the single market.

Current leader: Rhun ap Iorwerth

Seats in House of Commons in previous parliament: three

Support in latest polls: 1 percent. It won 0.5 percent of the vote in 2019.