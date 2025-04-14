Controversial Bill to Legalize Porn in Thailand Dead on Arrival

A controversial bill sponsored by the recently dissolved Move Forward Party in Thailand to legalise the adult entertainment industry and its products, including pornographic materials and sex toys, failed to clear its first reading in the House on Wednesday.

Bangkok MP Taopiphop Limjittrakorn introduced the measure early last month with the intention of amending Section 287 of the Criminal Code, which prohibits all forms of adult material, such as pornographic images and sex toys.

The proposed amendment would prohibit only specific types of pornographic materials, including excerpts and/or images that depict sexual violence, rape, and pedophilia. Age restrictions would prohibit individuals under the age of 20 from participating in the creation of explicit content.

Move Forward MPs argued in favour of the amendment, contending that prohibiting the pornographic entertainment industry was equivalent to limiting individuals’ autonomy in selecting their profession.

According to Sorapa Sriprat, a party MP for Saraburi, the country’s failure to acknowledge reality and its establishment of a society of hypocrisy are indicative of the country’s continued adherence to the current law.

He contended that the prohibition of sex devices compels certain individuals to pursue alternative methods of controlling their sexual impulses, which can occasionally result in sexual violence.

The amendment would prohibit minors from working in the adult entertainment industry, according to Bangkok MP Phantin Nuamjerm. He stated that explicit content is already prevalent and should be legalised to facilitate more effective regulation.

The amendment, according to Duangrit Benjathikulchairungruang, a list-MP for the United Thai Nation Party, a coalition government member, could potentially cause more damage than good if it fails to provide sufficient legal protection for individuals who are susceptible to sexual abuse.

Dr. Cherdchai Tantisirin, a Pheu Thai Party MP, stated that the country lacks a law to regulate sex services, which is why he does not advocate for the legalisation of pornographic content.

He insisted, however, that sex toys may have medical benefits and suggested that a distinct bill be introduced to address this issue.

