How to Watch the 2024 Presidential Debate

Published

3 hours ago

on

How to Watch the 2024 Presidential Debate

(CTN News) – On Thursday, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will debate in the first presidential debate of 2024.

As noted by CNN, the debate will be hosted by CNN, which will introduce some new rules and format. Both candidates have accepted the network’s invitation and agreed to accept its rules and format.

How can I watch the debate between Biden and Trump?

There will be a free watch party hosted by the St. Lucie County Democratic Party at Temple Beth El Israel, 551 S.W. Bethany Drive, in Port St. Lucie on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a Republican fundraiser hosted by St. Lucie Strong, a political committee, at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Barn at Oleander, 6851 Oleander Ave Suite A in Port St. Lucie. It is required to make a minimum $25 donation to attend. Please contact thebarnatoleander@gmail.com for registration information.

There will be no watch party hosted by the Republican Party of Martin County.

Neither the Republican nor Democratic parties in Martin County nor the Republican and Democratic parties in Indian River County responded to TCPalm’s inquiry about debate watch parties.

Before the presidential debate with Biden, was Trump in Fort Pierce?

Despite attending previous hearings at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Fort Pierce, Pennsylvania, Trump did not attend Monday’s criminal court hearing.

Which channel will broadcast the first debate between Trump and Biden?

The first debate between the two candidates will take place in CNN’s Atlanta studio and will be broadcast on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Espaol, and CNN Max. Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will moderate the event.

Throughout the CNN presidential debate, Fox News will provide “extensive live coverage” across its platforms, including the “FOX News Democracy 2024: CNN Presidential Debate” from 9 to 11 p.m.

It was also announced that ABC News would air “Battle for the White House” on ABC New Live and stream the CNN presidential debate on Hulu from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday.

How can You watch the presidential debate if You don’t have cable?

There will be a live stream of the debate on CNN.com for those who do not have cable access.

Does CNN’s presidential debate follow any rules?

It was reported by CNN that there was no studio audience, no interaction with campaign staff, no use of notes, and no interruptions.

During the discussion, microphones will be muted except for the candidate’s allotted time to speak. Moderators “will use all tools available to enforce timing and ensure a civil discussion,” according to the network.

The new rules have been agreed upon by both campaigns.

What is the date of the second presidential debate?

A second debate is scheduled for Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC. As of June 2024, details regarding the location and moderators for the ABC-hosted debate have not been released.
