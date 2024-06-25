Georgia Voters Weigh Choices Ahead of Biden-Trump Debate in Atlanta

(CTN News) – Joe Biden and Donald Trump were separated by just under 12,000 votes when they last appeared on the Georgia ballot. Four years later, the rivals are ready to debate this week in Atlanta, vying for a percentage of Georgia voters who might swing the presidential race.

Some of these disproportionately powerful voters live in Alpharetta, an Atlanta suburb where new subdivisions are popping up, helping to turn this traditionally Republican stronghold purple. Kerry Webster, reading a novel on a poolside chair in the sun at Alpharetta’s Wills Park Pool, is the type of voter Biden and Trump must persuade.

Webster expresses dissatisfaction with her presidential choices. Even though she voted for Trump in 2020, he has since been convicted on 34 criminal counts and is facing additional charges, including in Georgia.

A grand jury accused Trump just a few miles from the debate stage for attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

“He’s a con man. “He’s not really a good person—he’s really not,” Webster stated. “But the economy was better, and Biden, I don’t know if he does a lot for us, hate to say.”

However, Webster does not intend to watch Thursday’s discussion. Despite residing in a state and a suburban town that helped decide the election in 2020, she feels unmotivated about her alternatives and wonders if her vote really matters.

Prasad and Mansi Vichare keep an eye on their children splashing nearby while a DJ plays Taylor Swift on loop and older children jump off a towering diving board for prizes. The Vichares identify themselves politically independent. Even though they want to vote, they believe arguments are largely ineffective.

“To be honest, they’re a waste, but that’s just my opinion,” Prasad told the crowd. “I’m indifferent,” said Mansi, who believes the candidates simply tell people what they think they want to hear. “I feel like it’s somewhat fake, and so I don’t know if it’s really that helpful.”

Madalyn Ford, a few lounge chairs away, is concerned that some voters have not fully understood the stakes.

Ford claims she has voted for both Republicans and Democrats, but never Trump. At 73, she is concerned about the United States, which her grandchildren will inherit, and she promises not to miss the debate.

“This is really important for Biden,” Ford predicted. “He should obtain a decent night’s sleep. I don’t think he has dementia, but he’s old and this is critical.”

Polls indicate that Biden has increased support among older voters, particularly women. But support from younger voters of color, who have traditionally been Democrats’ bread and butter, appears to be waning.

Deanna McKay, a millennial, has questioned whether her vote matters. McKay voted for Trump in 2016, and Biden in 2020. She says she’ll watch the debate with an open mind.

“Socially Biden, but financially Trump, and that’s kind of a tough place to be,” she told me. “But it’s a little frustrating because these aren’t the two candidates I would choose.”

McKay says she is most concerned about affordable housing and reproductive rights. She did not directly blame Trump for overturning Roe v. Wade, despite his three Supreme Court nominees that secured a conservative majority.

The Trump campaign built its first Georgia field office this month, in a neat brick facility 20 miles south of Atlanta that shares space with an insurance agency. On a recent weekday, staff members encouraged supporters to see the campaign’s first field office, grab coffee and doughnuts, and sign up to volunteer.

Ben Carson, Trump’s secretary of housing and urban development, flew to Georgia for the grand opening and used an analogy to highlight the choices that voters would face in November.

“Would you rather have the surgeon who has a bad bedside manner but saves everybody, or the one with a very sweet personality who kills everybody?” Carson asked. “Which one would you take?”

The Trump campaign claims to have over a dozen field offices in Georgia. However, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has expressed concern that the campaign’s ground game may be lacking.

“This year, it will be clearer than ever that Georgians are ready to help send their state’s sixteen electoral votes to the GOP column this fall,” said Henry Scavone, the Republican National Committee’s Georgia communications director, in a statement.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992

In 2020, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992. However, Republicans captured almost all statewide offices in the subsequent midterm elections. The only exception was Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, who was re-elected in a runoff that year.

Democrats still feel Georgia is winnable and view a strong ground effort as critical to securing additional victories. The Biden team plans to organize 200 events in Georgia ahead of the debate, hoping to capitalize on the national limelight and the two candidates’ side-by-side perspectives.

Jonae Wartel, the Biden campaign’s senior adviser in Georgia, believes establishing a presence nationwide, rather than simply in the Democratic bastion of metro Atlanta, is a major component of the campaign’s Georgia plan. The campaign claims it has 14 Georgia field offices and will have 100 employees by the end of the week.

“Right here in our backyard, the world is going to be watching how President Biden is fit to lead us into another four-year administration and Donald Trump is continuing to be a threat,” Wartel tells me. “That contrast will be on full show. It is the campaign’s responsibility to take advantage of this.”

Vice President Harris said she has flown to Georgia so frequently that people have begun to joke about her living there.

“I said maybe!” she recently quipped at a Juneteenth block party to commemorate the launch of a coordinated campaign office in Atlanta.

“We will never allow anyone to take away our authority or silence us. “That’s what this election is about,” Harris told the gathering as they ate BBQ and snow cones. “The people of Georgia are going to make the decision, and the decision will be four more years.”

Voter Val Acree stated unequivocally that she supports Biden and Harris. However, she is concerned about the coming months.

“I’m very nervous,” Acree admitted. “There’s a lot of disinformation and disengagement out there, so I’m doing everything on my part that I can to get people engaged.”

That’s why Acree says she’ll be watching Biden and Trump debate just a few miles away.