Election Commission Probes Claims of Senate Election Rigging

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) on Monday vowed to investigate a claim made by caretaker senator Somchai Swangkarn that up to 149 senate election candidates have already been named winners at the district and provincial levels ahead of the upcoming election of 200 new senators,

The Election Commission said that if the alleged collusion to manipulate Senate election results is proven to be true, all parties involved will face immediate legal consequences. The district, province, and national senate elections will take place on June 9, 16, and 26, respectively.

Candidates who advance through the district and provincial stages will be eligible for the final national vote.

The Election Commission’s head, Mr Ittiporn Boonpracong, said the commission was investigating Mr Somchai’s claim that a list of 149 victorious candidates had recently been published on Facebook. However, he noted that he thought it was unlikely to be real because he had never seen such a list before.

When asked if the senator would face legal action if the claim was later proven to be baseless, Mr Ittiporn said he couldn’t comment right away because the EC usually meets formally before proposing further action.

At this point, all Mr Ittiporn could say was that the Election Commission would carefully adhere to Senate election laws, and any cases involving alleged ineligibility of any individual candidate would have to go to the Supreme Court.

Election Commission to expedite its inquiry

On Sunday, Mr Somchai revealed what he claimed was a list of candidates who are confident they will win the district and provincial elections. The 149 candidates were recognized just by their first and last name initials, the number of their professional groupings, and the provinces in which they are running for Upper House seats.

Mr Somchai also vowed to take legal action against everyone involved in the collaboration, including a number of politicians who hired these people to run in the Senate race as part of a voting manipulation scheme.

He encouraged the EC to expedite its inquiry, citing a previous case in Nakhon Si Thammarat as a model for broadening its investigation to find the mastermind behind it all.

“The misconduct of colluding to manipulate the Senate election may result in a punishment of one to ten years in prison and the loss of political rights for 20 years,” stated Mr. Somchai.

Tewarit Maneechai, a candidate running in the media profession group in the election who believed he was one of the 149 names mentioned by Mr Somchai, said he had nothing to do with any conspiracy and was now being harmed by the allegations.

Line Message to Election Commission

According to a source, the provincial EC in Nakhon Si Thammarat dismissed 102 Senate candidates on Sunday while continuing to investigate numerous more. One male candidate, Uthai, who was disqualified for not meeting the required credentials, admitted that he was hired to run in this election.

According to the source, the man, who regularly works as a gardener, regretted accepting the illegal offer after realizing he could face legal consequences. Mr Somchai stated that the EC should now broaden its investigation to discover the true mastermind.

According to a source who saw the message sent by EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee on the Line messaging app to all EC officials, he vowed support to all officials at provincial offices if they face increasing pressure from individuals aiming to disrupt the Senate election.

Meanwhile, another source said that the Senate’s committee on independent organizations had called the European Commission secretary-general to a meeting on Thursday to examine public concerns, including the suspicions of collaboration.

Meanwhile, Senator Kasidit Archvakhun, the Senate committee’s spokesman, stated that the Nakhon Si Thammarat case was only the tip of the iceberg, and he was willing to provide the EC with confidential information about widespread conspiracy to alter the results.

