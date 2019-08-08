BANGKOK – A government spokeswoman has reported 7 more suspects have been arrested in connection with last Friday’s bombings in Bangkok .

The new arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to nine , National Security Council (NSC) Naruemon Pinyosinwat said

National Security Council (NSC) has reported that investigators were questioning all nine suspects.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is being provided with daily updates on the progress of the investigation.

The first two suspects, both Narathiwat, were apprehended on an inter-provincial bus at a police checkpoint in Chumphon province last Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Tuesday that the bombers probably came from southern border.

It has yet to be determined whether the attacks were politically motivated.

Bombing and Arson Attacks in Bangkok

Police said that evidence showed that a total of 15 suspects were involved in the bombing attacks. Nine suspects have been apprehended, police are seeking the whereabouts of the six suspects.

The source said that four suspects were involved in the arson attack in Soi 19 off Phetchaburi Road in the Pratunam area.

They used a power bank and alcohol to carry out the attack, the Bangkok Post reported. The four had traveled to Bangkok on July 20 and stayed in Bangkok before carrying out the attack.

Seven bombs were reported in five locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi last Friday. Five of them exploded, injuring five people.

The blasts occurred at Chong Nonsi BTS station, a Government Complex and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong said on Tuesday the masterminds of the Bangkok bombings were people that want to discredit the government.

“They wanted to undermine confidence at a time when the country was hosting meetings of foreign leaders. We have seen such incidents during the previous Asean meetings” Gen Apirat said.

“The same old group that was the mastermind wants to create all kinds of unrest,” Gen Apirat claimed.