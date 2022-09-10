Wordle Answer #448 – September 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

(CTN News) _ Most players took four guesses to solve today’s Wordle puzzle, according to WordleBot. We’re running down some hints today to help you crack the code and keep your streak going.

We’ll also reveal the full solution in the second half of this article, so if you’d rather skip ahead, feel free.

In case you didn’t find yesterday’s Wordle solution, we have it ready for you as well.

Getting to today’s word solution is no easy feat. An adjective that describes something as “rising to a great height” (via Merriam-Webster).

It is or they are [the solution word] if they are impressively high and elevated in rank.

This word often appears before the words “ideals” or “position” in a sentence.

There is only one vowel in the word, O, and no repeated letters. L is the first letter and Y is the last.

You did well if you figured out the solution with these hints. Please refer to the answer below the following image if you are still unsure.