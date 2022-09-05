Wordle 442 Hints & Answers for September 4, 2022

(CTN News) _ A new Wordle word is available for fans of the game. Today’s word could ruin a few win streaks, but here are the hints and fully spoiled answer.

Since the Worlde game’s inception in 2022, Worlde has kept players interested in solving its once-a-day puzzle, and today’s puzzle is just as engaging.

A new five-letter word is presented to players every day, and thousands of people solve it every day. From its beginning as a simple game created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his wife to its million-dollar purchase by.

The New York Times, rise is fascinating. It has survived social media booms and is still played by many today.

Wordle Hints for September 4th (442)

If you don’t want today’s fully spoiled answer right away, here are the daily hints.