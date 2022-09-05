Connect with us

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Wordle 442 Hints & Answers for September 4, 2022

(CTN News) _ A new Wordle word is available for fans of the game. Today’s word could ruin a few win streaks, but here are the hints and fully spoiled answer.

Since the Worlde game’s inception in 2022, Worlde has kept players interested in solving its once-a-day puzzle, and today’s puzzle is just as engaging.

A new five-letter word is presented to players every day, and thousands of people solve it every day. From its beginning as a simple game created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his wife to its million-dollar purchase by.

The New York Times, rise is fascinating. It has survived social media booms and is still played by many today.

Wordle Hints for September 4th (442)

If you don’t want today’s fully spoiled answer right away, here are the daily hints.
    • Hint 1: There are no repeated letters in today’s answer.
    • Hint 2: This word could be a verb, or used as a prefix meaning “between”, or “in the middle of”.
    • Hint 3: Today’s answer is the beginning of a popular space movie from 2014 staring Matthew McConaughey
    • A corpse is generally placed in a grave, or tomb, when INTER is used as a verb. Halloween can start in September, if Christmas can start in November.
    • IRATE was our first word today, this is our standard first word, and it was the perfect start to our easy-win.
    • ‘I’ was in the correct position, and ‘R’, ‘T’, and ‘E’ were incorrectly positioned in this starting word. Only the letter ‘A’ didn’t make the cut.

    • Because of the many hints in the first guess, there weren’t many options to choose from going forward, and the first assumption was that today’s answer would end in “ER”.

      There are about three words that start with ‘I’ and end with ‘ER’: INNER, INTER, and INKER. Thanks to INTER, we scored a solid win-in-two.

      How can I play Wordle?

      1. Go to Wordle on the New York Times website using Chrome browser.
      2. Tap on the three-dot settings menu icon.
      3. Tap on download (downward facing arrow) to download the web page.
      4. Go to Worlde Chrome downloads from the settings menu.
      5. You will see the page listed.

