Wordle #338 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 23, 2022

Wordle 338 answer for May 23: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.
General Wordle tips and tricks…
- Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
- Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
- Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
- ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.
Wordle 338 hints and clues for May 23…
1. Today Wordle 338 begins with the letter H.
2. Today Wordle 338 contains Two vowels.
3. You’ll find these on doors.
4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.
Today’s Wordle answer, Sunday, May 23, 2022
The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 338, May 23) is HINGE, a mechanism by which a door, gate, or lid swings as it opens and closes or which connects things together.