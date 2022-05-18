Wordle #333 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 18, 2022

Table of Contents
- 1 General Wordle tips and tricks…
- 1.1 Wordle 333 hints and clues for May 18…
- 1.2 Today’s Wordle answer, Wednesday, May 17, 2022
Wordle 333 answer for May 18: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.
Must Read: Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #82 Daily Song May 18, 2022
General Wordle tips and tricks…
- Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
- Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
- Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
- ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.
Wordle 333 hints and clues for May 18…
1. Today Wordle 333 begins with the letter S.
2. Today Wordle 333 contains Two vowels.
3. Keep scrubbing and you should find the answer.
4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.
Today’s Wordle answer, Wednesday, May 17, 2022
The answer to today’s Wordle (333, May 17) is SCOUR. Which means In dicitionay, “clean or brighten the surface of (something) by rubbing it hard”.