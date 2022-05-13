Wordle #328 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 13, 2022

Table of Contents
Wordle 328 answer for May 13: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.
General Wordle tips and tricks…
- Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
- Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
- Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.
- ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.
Wordle 328 hints and clues for May 11…
1. Today Wordle 328 begins with the letter T.
2. Today Wordle 328 contains Only One vowel.
3. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to have a few drinks.
4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.
Today’s Wordle answer, Friday, May 13, 2022
The answer to today’s Wordle (328, May 13) is TIPSY.
Today’s Wordle answer is tipsy, which is a good way to describe the mood on a Friday evening. Do not ruin anyone else’s Friday by spreading the answer where it isn’t wanted, mind you! Wordle is a challenge, and most people enjoy figuring it out for themselves. If their daily Wordle is spoiled, they won’t take it well.