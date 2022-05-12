Wordle #327 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 12, 2022

Wordle 327 answer for May 12: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

General Wordle tips and tricks…

Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

1. Today Wordle 327 begins with the letter S.

2. Today Wordle 327 contains Only One vowel.

3. Past tense of when you casually throw or fling something

4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.

Today’s Wordle answer, Wednesday, May 12, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (327, May 12) is SLUNG.

Slung. Past tense of a sling. A backpack has just been slung over your shoulder. It’s not a very appealing word, but nonetheless, it’s this day’s Wordle. Now that you know it, don’t go destroying other people’s fun by shouting it around people who want the satisfaction of having figured it out for themselves.

