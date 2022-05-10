Wordle #325 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 10, 2022

Wordle 325 answer for May 10: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

General Wordle tips and tricks…

Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle 325 hints and clues for May 10…

1. Today Wordle 325 begins with the letter G.

2. Today Wordle 325 contains Two vowels.

3. A lizard of Wall Street.

4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.

Today’s Wordle answer, Tuesday, May 10, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (325, May 10) is GECKO – Nocturnal Lizard The word gecko refers to a nocturnal and often highly vocal lizard that has adhesive pads on its feet to help it climb smooth surfaces.

