Wordle #324 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 9, 2022

Wordle 324 answer for May 9: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

General Wordle tips and tricks…

Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle 324 hints and clues for May 9…

1. Today Wordle 324 begins with the letter S.

2. Today Wordle 324 contains only one vowel.

3. What the sun does.

4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.

Today’s Wordle answer, Monday, May 9, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (324, May 9) is SHINE. That means SHINE is a quality of brightness that is produced when light is reflected from something.

