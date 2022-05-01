Wordle #316 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 1, 2022

Wordle 316 answer for May 1: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle today’s Wordle on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

General Wordle tips and tricks…

Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle 316 hints and clues for May 1…

1. Today Wordle 316 begins with the letter F.

2. Today Wordle 316 contains only one vowel. But it appears twice

3. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies.

What is today’s Wordle answer, Sunday, May 1, 2022

Today’s Wordle answer (April 30, 2022) is FORGO. Not often used, the word forgo means to decline or refrain from doing something.

