WHEN WILL OVERWATCH 2 SEASON 3 BE RELEASED?
Published

4 seconds ago

on

WHEN WILL OVERWATCH 2 SEASON 3 BE RELEASED?

(CTN News) – As of right now, the Battle for Olympus season of Overwatch 2 has kicked off to a successful start after a successful launch.

Seasons in Overwatch 2 typically operate on a nine-week cycle, but there is still a possibility that Season 3 will arrive earlier than expected.

The following is a complete rundown of all the information we know about Overwatch 2 Season 3 at the moment. This includes the release date and news about any upcoming characters that will appear.

THE CHARACTERS IN OVERWATCH 2’S SEASON 3

It is said that season 3 will bring a number of brand-neutral events, skins, battle passes, and more to the game, as with most seasons.

As a result, Blizzard has confirmed that season 3 will feature no added characters being added to the game, and that will be a disappointment.

Blizzard has said that going forward with their current roadmap, upcoming seasons will alternate between offering a newly-designed character or a brand-new map to the game, with season 3 being the first season to introduce a novel map to the game.

OVERWATCH 2: DATE OF SEASON 3

In accordance with the official Overwatch 2 roadmap, the nine-week cycle is said to be the norm for each season in the game.

It is for this reason that most fans and industry professionals place the date of the event on February 7. It is not yet confirmed officially when it will happen, but it seems likely that it will occur at this time or near it.

We will keep you posted as soon as there are any updates and confirmations.

In addition, Blizzard hasn’t set an official release date for the Overwatch 2 PvE story mode. However, fans speculate that the story mode will be released with the release of season 3 in February.

The reason for this is because the roadmap states that they are going to “push the story forward through PvE experiences in 2023″.3″ so far. However, this is all speculation at this point and has not yet been confirmed.

