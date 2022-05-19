What is Wordle & How to Play it – Everything about the World Famous Game

Wordle: Would you also be one of those few who have this question in mind, as well as why is it that this has become the rage of the moment? We will be going over all you need to know about Wordle and how to play Wordle in this article.

What is Wordle?

A word puzzle game like Wordle has become a favourite among word lovers, as it truly is the most intriguing word puzzle game out there. A word puzzle game like Wordle can be played by anyone, and it is free for everyone to use.

Wordle resets every day at midnight in your time zone at the end of every day.

The same puzzle is played every day by every Wordle user.

There is a way for users to share the game on social media without revealing the answer to others.

How to play Wordle?

It is the user’s responsibility to guess the five-letter word displayed on the screen as quickly as possible. It is important to note that one has a maximum of six chances to solve the puzzle. During each attempt, as you try to guess a word, the system provides you with a statement that explains which of your chosen letters is present in the final target word and whether they are in the right place. As you try to solve the puzzle, you keep making guesses to see if you’re close to the answer. However, you will only have six chances to solve it.

Where to play Wordle?

There is currently no app for Wordle. Instead, you will have to use your browser to use it. In order to play the New York Times Games, you will have to open the New York Times Games website.

In February of this year, it was announced that the wordle website originally hosted the game, which was designed by the company’s founder Josh Wordle, but was eventually purchased by the New York Times. It is important to note that the best thing about Wordle is that there are no advertisements, and you are able to completely concentrate on your guessing game.

How to play?