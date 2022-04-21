What is FFXIV Heardle Like Wordle, And How to Play It?

(CTN News) – While playing FFXIV, players can explore a beautiful world. In FFXIV Heardle, fans can put their knowledge of Final Fantasy’s music to the test.

In this game, players have to listen to songs and guess the names of the songs they hear.

What is FFXIV Heardle

With Wordle taking over the world and people’s minds, many developers are developing similar web-based games. One of these versions involves guessing the name of a song playing. A game that does this is called FFXIV Heardle, a Wordle-like game made for fans of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14. All the songs you’ll guess are from this game, as its name suggests.

How to play FFXIV Heardle