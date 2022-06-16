What are the Major Regulatory Bodies in Online Gambling Games?

Online Gambling Games – There is more to playing games https://allbonuses.casino/casinos/booi-casino“>booi casino games</a> and making wins on online casinos. There are many other things to consider, such as customer support, payment methods, and licensing. For a start, a casino’s licensing determines its legitimacy. Certain gaming bodies monitor and regulate casinos for their legal operation and to facilitate good gaming. So far, there are only a number of these bodies, and each of them provides a license that gives gaming establishments the power to operate within certain jurisdictions.

The 5 major regulatory gaming authorities include:

United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC)

The United Kingdom Gambling Commission is one of the

strongest regulatory bodies in the iGaming industry. It was established in 2007 to regulate traditional and online casinos in the United Kingdom. However, before then, the UK Gambling Act had passed in 2005 and restricted sports betting in this location. But the UKGC being established only made things better; two of the things it did was to promote remote betting and provide licenses to gambling destinations. This license will favor British players and other players from supported world territories. Additionally, the UKGC fosters responsible gaming and ensures every licensed casino comes up with strategies to fight addictive gambling.

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

The Malta Gaming Authority is a popular regulatory body, considering that it was established in 2001. It is one of the oldest authorities for online gambling, and it is widely recognized across Europe. The MGA has one of the strongest license power since it covers a majority of EU casinos. Like the UKGC, it facilitates responsible gaming and poses strict restrictions on minor gambling. Lastly, with this body, fairness and financial security are guaranteed.

Curacao eGaming

Curacao started online gambling as far back as 1993 but became a self-dependent regulatory body for online casinos in 2002. Before that period, Curacao was the only regulator in the industry, and it provided licenses to all gaming venues. However, with the establishment of many other gaming authorities worldwide, there is less work for it to do. It also offers services to companies outside the gaming industry.

Gibraltar Gaming Authority

Gibraltar Gaming Authority is another to come up on the list of major regulatory bodies in the online gambling industry. It operates under the Gibraltar government to provide licenses for gambling establishments involved in lotteries and online games. And one unique attribute of this gaming authority over the last few years is the low licensing fees, which has attracted more casino operators.

Kahnawake Gaming Commission

Kahnawake Gaming Commission is the biggest and oldest gaming authority in North America. It was established in 1996 within the Kahnawake region. Currently, this regulatory body has about 50 casino operators and over 200 gaming sites in Canada. The three roles of this gaming body are: to provide minimal fees, license for gaming establishments, and ensure safe gaming online.

Other authorities in the iGaming world include the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore, Financial Services Regulatory Commission, and Australian Capital Territory Gambling and Racing Commission.

