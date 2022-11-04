Vermintide 2 Free To Keep On Steam For a Limited Time In November 2022

(CTN News) – For a limited time, Steam is offering Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free to those who have been searching for a new game to play with their friends.

There have been a lot of comparisons between Vermintide 2 and Left4Dead – but instead of hordes of ravenous zombies in modern environments, you’re about to fight hordes of ravenous Ratmen in a Warhammer fantasy setting instead.

Whatever the case, it is fun, it has 2 to 4-player online co-op (or solo with bots), and it is now free, so what more could you ask for?

Warhammer Vermintide 2 on Steam for free in 2022 – how to get it

You can claim Warhammer Vermintide 2 for free on Steam by visiting the store page for Vermintide 2 and clicking on “add to account / play game” at the bottom of the page.

Please make sure you are logged into the correct Steam account when this happens. This is because it will be added to the Steam account you are currently logged into at the time.

However, if you do make a mistake, the game is free unconditionally from today until the 7th of November at 6:00 pm, so you do not have to worry about losing your money.

I believe that you should have plenty of time to swap accounts and log into the correct one. This will enable you to claim the game there as well if you do happen to claim it on a different one.

In the event that Vermintide 2 isn’t your squad’s cup of tea for COOP, what can you do?

In the meantime, there’s always Deep Rock Galactic to play, which is on a 67% sale and available to try for no charge for the next two days too. It is unfortunate that DRG is not free to keep like Vermintide 2, which comes with a free offer.

No matter what, Vermintide 2 is a really great game and it is available for free for the time being, though Steam notes that some limitations may apply.

I strongly advise you to take advantage of Steam’s generous offer if you would like a free rat-slaying experience.

