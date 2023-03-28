Connect with us

The Top Upcoming PC Games To Play In April 2023
Published

8 mins ago

on

PC Games

(CTN NEWS) – Although many well-known PC Games are expected to be launched simultaneously in 2023, it appears that April is not a very popular month for the sale of video games.

Because there aren’t many Upcoming PC Gamess on the list.

Even then, plenty of well-known franchise games are available, such as the new Star Wars Jedi or action games that use a variety of bizarre weapons to dispatch swarms of zombies.

In this scorching next month, we’ve picked up several intriguing titles below. Of course, other things besides the Upcoming PC Games we provide are for sale.

But we decide to grab it to alert pals. If you’re interested in pressing these Upcoming PC Games into play, be careful with the money you have.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Release date: April 28 on PC, PS5 , and  Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Dead Island 2

Release date: April 21 on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and  Xbox Series X.

Minecraft Legends

Release date: April 18 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Release date: April 21 on the Nintendo Switch platform.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Release date: April 19 on the PS5 platform.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

Release Date: April 11 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends

Release date: April 18 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Release Date: April 14 on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4

