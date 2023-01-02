Trailer For PAYDAY 3’s Logo Reveal

(CTN News) – A brand-new logo for PAYDAY 3 has been unveiled by publisher Prime Matter. This logo has been unveiled by developers Starbreeze Studios and OVERKILL Software.

It has been confirmed that the game will launch on an unspecified number of consoles and PCs via Steam in 2023.

I would like to extend a warm welcome to all PAYDAY 3 players, newcomers and seasoned heroes alike, to the PAYDAY 3 community hub.

Greetings, my name is Almir Listo and I am the Head of Community here at Starbreeze Studios, and on behalf of myself and the rest of the team here, I would like to take a moment to introduce ourselves: It is PAYDAY!

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen a lot of questions regarding the availability of PAYDAY 3 on Steam. It is with much pleasure that we announce that this Community Hub will be our primary platform on PC, just as it was with PAYDAY 2.

Our time spent here with all of you heroes is always a memorable time for us. As we draw closer to the release of PAYDAY 3, we are looking forward to sharing more news and interesting details about it.

It is now possible to wishlist PAYDAY 3 since the store page has been live! Click on the link if you are interested in the game.

You will be notified whenever anything interesting is shared as soon as it is shared.

All updates will be posted on the Steam Community Hub. Therefore, make sure to follow it as well to ensure you get everything PAYDAY 3 has to offer in 2023.

In the build-up to the release of PAYDAY 3, there are likely to be a lot of questions that the community has about the game. While we can’t answer all of them (yet), we want to provide the community with a forum where they can discuss anything PAYDAY 3 as we get closer to launch.

It should be noted that we have opened the Steam Community Hub, so we will be able to use its discussion board in the near future. If you have a question you’ve been wondering about, feel free to ask it there and we’ll do our finest to answer it!

Welcome to PAYDAY if you are new to the world of the art of robbing banks and getting paid. We would like to extend a very special welcome to you.

In case you have questions, you can reach out to one of the veteran PAYDAY hackers in the community or one of our developers.

In honor of all the veteran heroes out there, it’s time to get your old crew back together. Dust off your finest masks as this will be the year of PAYDAY 3!

Fly those helmets as high as you can!

I would like to thank Almir on behalf of the rest of the Starbreeze Studios team

Take a look at the trailer below to see how the logo will be revealed.

