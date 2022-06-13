Top 5 Evolution Gaming Live Casino Games

If you are an avid online casino gamer, you must have heard about Evolution Gaming. Evolution Gaming is one of the notable live casino and dealer games providers. According to records, Evolution gaming was the first company to be licensed in two United States locations, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

HISTORY OF EVOLUTION GAMING

The Evolution Gaming company was established in 2006 in Riga, Latvia. Since then, it has earned the reputation of being one of the prominent live casino game providers in the industry. It has a vast game studio, and its games are available on almost every live casino globally. With awards like ‘Online Casino Supplier of the Year’ under its belt, you know that the company has grown since its inception.

Whether you are interested in playing live roulette, live blackjack, or other live casino games, you can be assured that evolution gaming has something to offer. Here are the top five Evolution gaming live casino games.

Dream Catcher’s Money Wheel

Dream Catcher is Evolution’s first wheel online game, and it is still one of the most played games, so you can still find it on many gambling sites. At first glance, the game gives a live roulette game vibe, but it is actually less complicated.

In the game, there will be a live host, and players are to select any of these six numbers at random: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, or 40. Then the host spins the wheel. If the number of your choice corresponds to the landing of the wheel, you get a payment of the set amount.

Interestingly, the wheel has promotions that act as multipliers of potential payout from x2 to x 7.

Like most live dealer games, dream catcher players can be deterred or affected by the dealer’s personality.

The best place to learn about playing dream catcher is Evolution gaming or a live casino that offers other games.

Lightning Roulette

Lightning Roulette is one of the newer Evolution gambling games, and it won several awards for ingenuity and innovation in 2008. The lightning in the title is literal and not descriptive. So do not expect to see lightning-shaped features. In the game, every lightning strike serves as a multiplying wedge that increases your payout up to x500. Like the same states, Lightning roulette is played like roulette, but the visuals are more appealing with exciting audio effects and lightning strikes representing. Aside from all these notable features, the biggest draw in the game is that between one to five numbers get a lightning strike in each spin. So, you could even be the winner on your first try.

Dragon Tiger

Dragon Tiger is a preferred game for players who can handle fast gameplay. It is a dual card version of baccarat; the two cards are the Dragon and the Tiger. Players will bet on which animal will have the highest value. The game is straightforward, with two optional side bets for players seeking more action. A one-side chance is available in the case of a tie; when a tie happens, you get paid a prize worth 11:1.

The suited tie, the second bet, pays 50:1 when successful; it is based on a prediction that the Dragon and Tiger cards’ amount will be similar.

So, it’s not enough for both cards to be nines or queens; they must be the same suit well.

Super Sic Bo

The Super Sic Bo is a dice game with gaming elements featured in the Lightning Roulette. The rules are direct; players are to select one of several outcomes that could occur after rolling three dice spins.

A successful prediction activates your payout. However, you have the chance to transform the Sic Bo into Super Sic Bo. Some bet spots automatically become hot spots after several spins, so if you bet money on those spots before the dice roll and you are correct, then you get a bonus payout which could be lesser or more than 1000 times your bet.

Infinite Blackjack

The title Infinite Blackjack is both literal and descriptive. It describes the number of players the table can take at one time and the bet and payout selections.

With this game, players can always find a seat on the table rather than waiting for an empty seat on the traditional blackjack table.

In the game, every player is given the same amount of chances, but everyone is still expected to play individually, so while one hits, another could raise. There are four side bets in the infinite blackjack: Any pair, 21+3, Bust it, and Hot 3. In each bet, there are wide variations that make the game unique. Like most live online games from evolution gaming, it has low limits and high fun levels.

