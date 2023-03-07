Valve Announces The Top 20 Steam Deck Games For February 2023

(CTN NEWS) – The most played PC games on the Steam Deck in February 2023 have similar statistics to those of the most popular Windows PC games, according to data released by Valve.

Exactly as anticipated, Hogwarts Legacy, a popular game, is currently the top performer.

The greatest game of 2022, Elden Ring, which is still well-liked, is followed by the other games rated in the image below, which Steam calculates based on the total statistics from the number of times players from all over the world spend playing the game.

The year is just flying by – here's a quick look at the top 20 games of February on Steam Deck, sorted by playtime. What have you been playing? pic.twitter.com/clo3vQeTHv — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) February 28, 2023

You’ll observe that the number of sales of popular games and how many individuals play them occasionally do not connect because these are the top 10 best-selling games according to data on game sales for February 2023.

Top 20 Steam Deck Games For February 2023

Hogwarts Legacy Dead Space Project Zomboid Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II WILD HEARTS™ NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Returnal™ Atomic Heart Sons Of The Forest Dying Light 2 Stay Human

