Today’s ‘Nerdle’ 97 April 26, 2022 Answers: Hints and Solutions

We have the answers to mini, instant, classic, and speed nerdle equations 97 published on April 26, 2022.

Nerdle is a mathematic version of Wordle, where you have to guess an equation instead of the word of the day. In a similar way, the tiles change color once you guess what the equation will be. This indicates whether you’ve placed the numbers or symbols correctly and if they appear in the equation or not.

Developers of the game are constantly making improvements to the game, adding new puzzles, such as instant and speed nerdles, to the daily puzzles. For now, you can choose from four different types of daily puzzles: Mini, Classic, Instant, and Speed Nerdles.

If you are struggling, make sure to come back each day for the answers to these puzzles and any bonus puzzles that are posted on the @Nerdlegame Twitter account.

What is the Mini Nerdle 97 Answer Today? (April 26, 2022)

You need to rearrange the numbers and symbols in the equation for the Mini Nerdles. We give you all the relevant numbers and symbols.

Hint For Mini Nerdle Today

The Mini Nerdle 96 today has the following numbers and symbols:

1, 4, 5, +, =, 9

Answer

The answer to the Mini Nerdle is…

9 + 5 = 14

What is today’s Classic Nerdle 97 Answer? (April 26th, 2022)

The hint to the Classic Nerdle is the same as the hint to the Nerdle, only you have to rearrange the elements in the equation to solve it.

Hint For Classic Nerdle Today

Today’s Classic Nerdle hint is as follows:

1, 1, 3, -, =, 5, 6, 9

Answer

The answer to the Classic Nerdle 97 is…

35 – 16 = 19

What is today’s Instant Nerdle Answer? (April 26th, 2022)

The Daily Nerdle is also released every day, and here is the answer to the puzzle from April 26th, 2022:

8 – 12 / 3 = 4

What is the Speed Nerdle answer for today? (April 26th, 2022)

The first line of your Speed Nerdle is as follows:

Therefore, the answer contains no minuses or 0’s. Furthermore, the answer is not one digit and the equals sign is not in the seventh position. In addition, we know there is only one 1 in the equation, as well as a 5 and a 6.

As of April 26th, 2022, the Speed Nerdle equation has been solved as follows:

6 + 5 + 6 = 17

What is the bonus answer for today’s Pro Nerdle? (Tweeted April 25th, 2022)

On Twitter was also tweeted a bonus Pro Nerdle equation, and the answer to it was:

54 / (10 – 1) = 6

