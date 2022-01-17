The Online Gambling industry in the Netherlands

Gambling online is becoming increasingly popular worldwide, like in the Netherlands. The public curiosity towards online gambling activities is not surprising. In principle, the online gambling sites offer you all the options that you can find at land-based casinos, high street bookmakers and betting shops, bingo halls, and poker halls! In addition, online gambling offers you numerous attractive benefits and extras, which you do not have at traditional gambling facilities. Some attractive advantages of online gambling over their conventional counterparts are:

Convenience and accessibility

You can gamble online wherever and whenever and for as long as you want if you have a stable internet connection only. Even if you only have an hour or even less time in between, you can still gamble online. You would of course not be able to do this in the regular gambling halls.

Vast Variety of Games

The range of online gambling sites in the Netherlands is very large. You can take a gamble at multiple sites and see which gambling sites you like to gamble on. The experience while gambling online can differ per provider and according to the taste of each individual gambler. Whatever you prefer, there is something for everyone in the online gambling area.

There are many different types of games that you can play online. In fact, all the games you can play in a real casino can also play online. Think for example of roulette, blackjack and poker, but also of online slots. Whatever your favourite game, there is always a Dutch online casino that offers this game.

Play Multiple Games at the Same Time

You can play multiple online games at the same time. If you want, you can even do this in several online casinos at the same time! You can quickly switch between different games and providers. This way, you can play online in your own way and try out which games and providers best suit your preferences.

Ability to Play Live Games

Many online gambling sites also offer a live online casino. To match the real gaming experience as much as possible. You actually see the game table and the dealer on your own screen in a live online casino. It is therefore a ‘real’ casino, which is shown on your screen via an online connection, in which you can play remotely together with other online players. This that you have the most realistic experience ensures possible while gambling online and makes playing online even more fun.

Bonuses and Promotions

There are often various attractive welcome bonuses available at online gambling sites. For example, when you sign up at an online casino, as a new player, you usually receive an extra boost your deposit amount and receive other nice extras, such as free extra games. Every online gambling site has its own type and level of welcome bonuses, so this can differ between the various providers.

In short, online gambling offers many extra options compared to normal gambling and in terms of gaming experience, it is little to nothing less than gambling in regular casinos. So you can enjoy the fun of a regular casino from your own home without having to leave the house.

Types of Online Casinos in the Netherlands

As has already been described above, there are several online casinos in the Netherlands. These online casinos can be roughly divided into two main categories: online casinos for which you need an account and the so-called ‘no account casinos‘. Below we briefly explain what the main differences are between both types of online casinos:

Online casinos with an account

There is a registration process at these casinos before you can start playing. So you first create your own account by entering your personal details. You can then play all games in the online casino with this account. A big advantage of this type of online casino is that you build up your own game statistics on your own account and later on you can see exactly which games you have played and how much you have won with it. Another advantage of online casinos with an account is that the more you play on your account, the more bonuses you can receive. You can see this as a kind of reward system for loyal players in the online casino, with which you can earn nice extras.

No account casinos

The name says it all. These are online casinos where you can play without creating an account. An advantage of this type of online casino is that you can start playing right away without arranging and filling out registration forms beforehand. Another advantage of no account casinos is that you can easily and quickly switch between the different no account casinos because you are not playing with your account and are therefore not ‘bound’ to anything.

As you have read above, both types of online casinos have their advantages. It’s just what you feel comfortable with. You can, of course, combine both ways of playing online and alternate between playing in online casinos with and without an account.