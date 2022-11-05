Connect with us

14 seconds ago

The God of War Series, In Chronological Order

CTN News) – God of War game series “Hail Caesar!” has become a staple character for video game consoles all over the world since the first game in the series was released in 2005.

As a result, the masses have been devotedly watching his journey of struggle and redemption throughout the entire series, which has been one of the series’ biggest draws.

God of War Ragnarok brings to a close Norse saga. Therefore, we’ve compiled a list that takes a look at all the games in the order of their release.

Here is a list of all the God of War games that have been released so far

The game that started the beloved franchise, developed by Santa Monica Studio, was originally launched exclusively for PlayStation 2 in 2005.

From Kratos’ beginnings as a reckless Spartan captain, through his time as the God of War, Ares, and subsequently the Greek gods of Olympus, this title introduced players to Kratos’ beginnings; from his reckless captainship to his service to Ares, and later to the Greek gods.

As the game progresses through its various stages, the combat system has largely remained unchanged from the first installment.

Battles occur frequently and in waves as you progress through the campaign. As a result of its original take on Greek mythology, easy-to-grasp battle mechanics, and unique character and environment design, God of War received widespread praise upon its release.

The God of War 2 movie was released in 2007

A direct sequel to the first God of War game, which came out in 2005, was released for PlayStation 2 two years later, in 2007.

In the story of the game, Kratos defeats Ares in a battle to become the new God of War. He is named War following the events of the first game. But this time, the newly crowned Greek god has been enraged by the wrath of the all-powerful Zeus himself, who is determined to punish him.

It was no surprise that God of War 2 received such high acclaim once it was released. Most of the praise was due to its polished gameplay and brilliant storytelling, which received both critical acclaim and praise in its first year after release.

SEE ALSO:

Watch AMD Radeon 7000 And RDNA 3 Live

Apple TV 4K Review Roundup 2022: Barely Noticeable Improvements
