The Best Word to Start With on Wordle

Wordle hints are helpful, but if you start with some words that seem right, you can be sure you’ll find your way to the end

Wordle has proven to be a big hit on the internet over the past few months and appears to be here to stay. It has been reported that thousands of people play the game that is hosted on the website of The New York Times every single day. There is nothing complicated about it. The game requires you to guess a five-letter word in six tries. It can be helpful to have the game give you hints, but there are best practices that can help you to beat your friends and family at Wordle.

Forbes reports that the Wordle Bot has confirmed that there is the best word, to begin with, and this was confirmed by the Wordle Bot. There is no doubt that the best word would be one containing as many vowels as possible, perhaps “adieu.” But alas, the right word is “crane.” Yes, crane, like those adorable birds.

If you do not happen to be an ornithologist, then you might not be able to remember what bird this is. Do not worry, there are still other words that make the top 10 list:



Crane.

Slate.

Crate.

Slant.

Trace.

Lance.

Carte.

Least.

Trice.

Roast.

Several other people have come up with their own list of words using this Wordle Bot, so this is not the only list of words generated by this bot.

On one website, the suggestion is that you should make a solid first guess by using two vowels and three consonants. Other ideas would be as follows:

Aloft.

Clear.

Guilt.

Intro.

Opens.

Prone.

Slime.

Stain.

Tread.

Under.

The key to becoming a Wordle champion doesn’t just lie in using the best starting words. According to CTN, one prolific user suggests, “If you use the same word every single day to start the process, you are not playing Wordle correctly.”. According to my rule, I am amazed that you keep using the same word each and every day.

It is said that the key to using Wordle correctly is to get all of the vowels in the right place. If you are told to start out with words such as “adieu” or “audio” or “ouija,” but even this is not sure to help if the word somehow turns out to be something like “radar.”.

It is always better to use a mixture of common and uncommon letters when you can’t remember the names of beloved birds or words that are almost entirely made up of vowels.