Tekken 8: King Gameplay Trailer Revealed

(CTN NEWS) – Following Marshal Law’s video, Bandai Namco Entertainment has now unveiled the most recent Tekken 8 King gameplay trailer.

King is the most recent title in the recent string of gameplay trailers released by Bandai Namco Entertainment. King looks fantastic in this new Tekken 8 King gameplay clip, just like the fighters that came before him.

He now has a more dynamic appearance than in Tekken 7 because to the improved graphics in Tekken 8. Together with the customary Jaguar mask, he also sports a gorgeous skin-fit wrestling suit and a flowing cape with feathers.

King has many new wrestling moves that make opponents fly into the air as if they were only paper, making his moves even wilder than before.

King Gameplay Trailer

There are several different combos, and it appears that this time around he has more kick and punch combos than in prior editions, which largely only included wrestling throws.

Even still, his throws are impressive, especially his raging art, which may completely devastate an opponent if they are caught.

According to some commenters, King is now the fourth-to-last “known” character whose gameplay trailers will be shown. The rest is uncharted land.

After the three upcoming character reveals, which should be Jack, Lars, and Jun, we might be getting some hidden new characters.

There is still no release date for Tekken 8. The PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S will all support it.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games Catalog And Classics Catalog Lineup Has Been Announced