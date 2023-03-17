Connect with us

Gaming

Tekken 8: King Gameplay Trailer Revealed
Advertisement

Gaming

Tekken 8: Marshal Law Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Gaming

PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games Catalog And Classics Catalog Lineup Has Been Announced

Gaming

6 Things Gamers Want To See In PS5 Pro

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 17 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 17, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #386 Daily Song For March 17, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 16 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 16, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #385 Daily Song For March 16, 2023

Gaming

The Ultimate Guide to League of Legends: Explaining the Game and Introducing Third-Party Tools

Gaming

How Slot Machines Changed The Gaming Industry Forever

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 15 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Why JeetWin is Asia's Leading Cricket Betting and Online Casino App?

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 15, 2023

Gaming

PUBG Battlegrounds' Next Update, 22.2, is Set to Launch Next Week

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #384 Daily Song For March 15, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 14 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 14, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #383 Daily Song For March 14, 2023

Gaming

Tekken 8: King Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Published

13 mins ago

on

tekken 8

(CTN NEWS) – Following Marshal Law’s video, Bandai Namco Entertainment has now unveiled the most recent Tekken 8 King gameplay trailer.

King is the most recent title in the recent string of gameplay trailers released by Bandai Namco Entertainment. King looks fantastic in this new Tekken 8 King gameplay clip, just like the fighters that came before him.

He now has a more dynamic appearance than in Tekken 7 because to the improved graphics in Tekken 8. Together with the customary Jaguar mask, he also sports a gorgeous skin-fit wrestling suit and a flowing cape with feathers.

King has many new wrestling moves that make opponents fly into the air as if they were only paper, making his moves even wilder than before.

King Gameplay Trailer

There are several different combos, and it appears that this time around he has more kick and punch combos than in prior editions, which largely only included wrestling throws.

Even still, his throws are impressive, especially his raging art, which may completely devastate an opponent if they are caught.

According to some commenters, King is now the fourth-to-last “known” character whose gameplay trailers will be shown. The rest is uncharted land.

After the three upcoming character reveals, which should be Jack, Lars, and Jun, we might be getting some hidden new characters.

There is still no release date for Tekken 8. The PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S will all support it.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games Catalog And Classics Catalog Lineup Has Been Announced

6 Things Gamers Want To See In PS5 Pro

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 17 March 2023 (100% Working)
Related Topics:
Continue Reading